Mini Sweet Potato Pies
These mini dessert pies put a fabulous finale on Thanksgiving dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Tina Rupp
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To make a single 9-inch pie:
Prepare as directed above except use a purchased 9-inch graham cracker crumb pie shell instead of tarts. Spoon filling into pie shell. Bake for 60 minutes or until filling is set (160 degrees F). Mound all the egg white mixture atop the cooled pie. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until top is lightly browned. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
334 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 192mg; carbohydrates 53g; fiber 2g; sugar 30g; protein 6g; vitamin a 5831IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.