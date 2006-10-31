Mini Sweet Potato Pies

These mini dessert pies put a fabulous finale on Thanksgiving dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
35 mins at 375°
broil:
1 min
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place tart shells in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. In a small bowl combine egg white and water. Brush beaten egg white over crusts. Bake for 5 minutes; set aside to cool.

  • For filling, in a large bowl combine sweet potatoes and whipping cream; mash and stir until smooth. Stir in maple syrup, egg yolks, and pumpkin pie spice. Spoon filling evenly in tart shells. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, preheat broiler. For meringue, in top of double boiler combine sugar, 4 egg whites, vanilla, and salt. Beat with electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds. Place over boiling water (upper pan must not touch water). Cook, beating constantly with electric mixer on high speed, for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is fluffy, holds soft peaks, and reaches 160°F on instant read thermometer. Remove from heat. Beat 30 seconds more, scraping sides and bottom of pan.

  • Mound meringue mixture on baked pies, forming peaks. Broil 5 to 6 inches from heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until tops are lightly browned. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes before serving. Cover and refrigerate to store. Makes 12 servings.

To make a single 9-inch pie:

Prepare as directed above except use a purchased 9-inch graham cracker crumb pie shell instead of tarts. Spoon filling into pie shell. Bake for 60 minutes or until filling is set (160 degrees F). Mound all the egg white mixture atop the cooled pie. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until top is lightly browned. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 192mg; carbohydrates 53g; fiber 2g; sugar 30g; protein 6g; vitamin a 5831IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.
