Lemon-Vanilla Tart

Rating: 3.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
20 mins450 degrees F/ 350 degrees F
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Lemon-Vanilla Tart

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Tart Pastry. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Wrap the rolled-out pastry around a rolling pin. Using pin, ease pastry into a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom, taking care not to stretch the pastry. Press pastry into fluted sides of tart pan. Trim edges even with the pan. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 5 to 6 minutes more or until crust is golden. Cool on wire rack. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

  • Meanwhile, finely shred 4 teaspoons peel from lemons. Set aside. Squeeze enough juice from lemons to measure 6 tablespoons; set aside.

  • In medium bowl combine sugar and flour. Add eggs. Beat with electric mixer on medium to high speed for 3 minutes or until mixture is light in color and slightly thickened. Stir in lemon peel, lemon juice, butter, and vanilla. Pour into pastry shell. Place tart pan on a baking sheet.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until filling is set and lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

  • To serve, remove sides of pan, and top tart with Oven-Candied Lemon Slices. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Lemon-Vanilla Tart)

Per Serving:
338 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 125mg; sodium 143mg; potassium 114mg; carbohydrates 40g; fiber 3g; sugar 20g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 34mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.

Tart Pastry

Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium bowl cut butter into flour until pieces are the size of small peas. In a small mixing bowl combine egg yolk, and 1 tablespoon ice water. Gradually stir the egg yolk mixture into the flour mixture. Add 2 to 4 tablespoons more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until all the dough is moistened. Shape into a ball. If necessary, cover dough with plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator for 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough on an 11-inch circle. Use to prepare Lemon-Vanilla Tart.

Oven-Candied Lemon Slices

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Cut lemons crosswise into 1/8-to 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a single layer on pan. Sprinkle lemon slices with sugar. Bake in preheated 275 degree F oven 45 to 50 minutes or until lemons are almost dry and covered with sugary glaze. While still warm, loosen slices from paper to prevent sticking.

Reviews

