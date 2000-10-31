Cranberry Tarts
Cranberries glisten like edible jewels in these sweet and tart Christmas desserts.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
To Bake Ahead:
Tarts can be baked, cooled, covered, and stored at room temperature for up to 24 hours or in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. For longer storage, place tarts in a freezer bag; seal and freeze for up to 4 months. To serve, thaw, covered, at room temperature.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
378 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 24mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 52g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 4g; vitamin a 291.5IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; sodium 139mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 1.4mg.