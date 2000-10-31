Cranberry Tarts

Cranberries glisten like edible jewels in these sweet and tart Christmas desserts.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl, stir together the 2 cups flour and the salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and the 1/3 cup butter until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to one side of bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon water at a time, until all the dough is moistened.

  • Form dough into a ball. Divide dough into eight equal portions. Roll each portion into a 5-inch circle. Line a 4-inch tart pan that has a removable bottom with one dough circle. Trim dough even with rim of tart pan. Repeat with remaining dough circles and seven more 4-inch tart pans.

  • For filling, in a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, the 1/3 cup water, and the wine or orange juice. Bring to boiling. Cook, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes or until berries begin to pop. In a small bowl, stir together sugar and the 2 tablespoons flour. Add to hot cranberry mixture. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in the 1 tablespoon butter until melted.

  • Spoon about 1/4 cup filling into each dough-lined tart pan. Place pans on a large baking sheet. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until filling is bubbly and edges of tarts are golden brown. Place tarts on a wire rack to cool. Remove tarts from pans to serve. If desired, serve with sweetened whipped cream. Makes 8 servings

To Bake Ahead:

Tarts can be baked, cooled, covered, and stored at room temperature for up to 24 hours or in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. For longer storage, place tarts in a freezer bag; seal and freeze for up to 4 months. To serve, thaw, covered, at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 24mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 52g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 4g; vitamin a 291.5IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; sodium 139mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 1.4mg.
