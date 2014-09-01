Tarragon Shrimp with Easiest-Ever Risotto

For a complete seafood risotto recipe in just 40 minutes, turn to this tarragon shrimp and easy risotto. If you can't find tarragon, try oregano instead.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Place shrimp in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl combine lemon juice, oil, garlic, tarragon, and salt. Pour marinade over shrimp. Seal bag; turn to coat shrimp. Marinate in the refrigerator while you start preparing the risotto (15 to 25 minutes).

  • For risotto, in a medium saucepan heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add rice. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Carefully stir in broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in peas. Let stand about 1 minute or until heated through. (Rice should be tender but slightly firm and creamy.) Stir in Parmesan cheese.

  • Meanwhile, cook shrimp in skillet or on grill as directed. Serve shrimp with risotto. If desired, garnish with lemon wedges.

  • SKILLET: Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and marinade to skillet. Cook about 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring frequently.

  • GRILL: Drain shrimp, reserving marinade. Thread shrimp onto metal skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between shrimp. Brush shrimp with the reserved marinade. For a charcoal or gas grill, place kabobs on the grill rack directly over medium-high heat. Cover and grill for 4 to 6 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning once halfway through grilling.

Tips

If desired, use 1 teaspoon dried oregano or thyme in place of the tarragon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 171 mg cholesterol; 643 mg sodium. 458 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 877 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 145 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

