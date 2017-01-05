Tarragon Chicken Salad with Cranberries

Make this a cranberry almond chicken salad or a cranberry walnut chicken salad, depending on what you have in your pantry. Or, for a twist, transform this chicken salad recipe into a cranberry pecan chicken salad with (you guessed it!) pecans.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together the first six ingredients (through salt). Stir in chicken, cranberries, and, if desired, nuts; toss to coat. Serve on bread, in buns, or over greens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; 20 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 10 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 70 mg cholesterol; 478 mg sodium. 323 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2474 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 60 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
