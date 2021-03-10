Tarragon Butter

Rating: Unrated

Tarragon steeps like tea leaves in lemon butter to release its anise flavor.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

25 mins
16
1 cup
  • In a small saucepan melt the butter with six of the tarragon sprigs and the lemon zest over medium. Remove from heat; let stand at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours.

  • Remove leaves from remaining tarragon sprigs. Finely chop leaves; you need 1 1/2 tablespoons. If necessary, rewarm butter and strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl, pressing on solids; discard solids. Stir chopped tarragon and lemon juice into the butter. Season with 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt. Serve warm. Makes 1 cup.

103 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 37mg; potassium 11mg; carbohydrates 0g; fiber 0g; sugar 0g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 364IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0mg.
