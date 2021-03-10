Tarragon Butter
Tarragon steeps like tea leaves in lemon butter to release its anise flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
103 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 37mg; potassium 11mg; carbohydrates 0g; fiber 0g; sugar 0g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 364IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0mg.