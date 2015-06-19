Tarragon Blue Cheese Turkey Patties
Opt for ground turkey with a bit more fat (we like 80/20), and you'll find yourself with juicy, flavorful burgers.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together the mustard and honey; set aside.
In a large bowl combine the turkey, half of the blue cheese, the chopped red onion, chopped tarragon, and hot pepper sauce. Shape mixture into 4 3/4-inch thick patties.
For a gas or charcoal grill, grill patties on the greased rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 12 to 15 minutes or until 165°F, turning once. Serve on buns with lettuce and red onion slices drizzled with mustard-honey mixture. Garnish with tarragon leaves, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
390 calories; 19 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 99 mg cholesterol; 944 mg sodium. 316 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 383 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 140 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;