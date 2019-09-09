Tangy Sour Cream and Onion Dip

It's not a party without a dip recipe. This one gets its delectable creaminess from a combination of sour cream, Greek yogurt, and mayo.

By Hannah Agran
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an 8-inch skillet heat oil over medium-low. Add onion, sugar, and salt. Cook about 15 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook 3 to 5 minutes more or until onions are golden and caramelized.

  • Transfer onion mixture to a bowl; let cool 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream, mayonnaise, and yogurt. Season with black pepper. Chill at least 2 hours before serving or up to 24 hours. If desired, top with crumbled bacon and snipped chives. Makes 1 1/2 cups.

To Make Ahead

Dip can be made up to 24 hours ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 4g; sugars 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 54.8IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 3.5mcg; sodium 113mg; potassium 33mg; calcium 23mg; iron 0.1mg.
