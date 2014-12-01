Tangy Grapefruit Tart

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Start with a purchased crust, then fill it with a luscious grapefruit curd and top things off with toasted coconut and chopped pistachios.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
5 mins at 400°
cool:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs to 6 hrs
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly brush crust with egg white. Bake for 5 minutes or until lightly browned; set aside to cool. In a medium saucepan stir together the sugar and cornstarch. Add the juice; cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Gradually whisk half of the mixture into the egg yolks. Return mixture to saucepan. Cook and stir constantly until mixture boils gently. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Add butter and stir until melted. Stir in food coloring. Pour mixture into prepared crust. Cover loosely and chill for 4 to 6 hours or until set. Top with coconut and pistachios.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 74mg; sodium 170mg; potassium 97mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 24g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 454IU; vitamin c 14mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 13mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 14mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

