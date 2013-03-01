Tangy Grape & Apple Slaw

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Add some color and nutrition to your picnic with this apple slaw. Since it’s best served at room temperature or slightly chilled, pack it in an insulated tote as you travel to keep the flavors fresh.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain sauerkraut; reserve liquid. For salad in a large bowl combine the sauerkraut, sliced cabbage, Brussels sprouts, apple, and grapes.

  • For dressing, measuring sauerkraut liquid, add enough cider vinegar to equal 1/2 cup. In a screw-top jar or small bowl combine the vinegar mixture, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Shake to combine.

  • Drizzle dressing over salad Toss to combine. Serve immediately or cover and chill up to 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterolmg; sodium 207mg; potassium 106mg; carbohydrates 5g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 130IU; vitamin c 19mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 15mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 14mg; ironmg.

Reviews

