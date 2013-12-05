Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Use the homemade Indian tandoori spice blend to flavor chicken (like in this casserole), seafood, steak or rice.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
1 hr 5 mins at 350°
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat until melted. Add onion, carrot, sweet pepper, and Anaheim pepper; cook for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add zucchini and garlic; cook and stir for 3 more minutes.

  • Stir in broth, rice, the water, the tomato paste, and 1 tablespoon of the Tandoori Spice Mixture. Bring to boiling; boil for 1 minute. Carefully pour rice mixture into the prepared baking dish. Bake, covered, for 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, sprinkle the remaining Tandoori Spice Mixture evenly over chicken; rub in with your fingers. In a large skillet heat 1 1/2 teaspoons butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook about 4 minutes or just until browned, turning once. Transfer chicken to a plate; chill until needed.

  • Arrange chicken on top of rice mixture. Bake, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (165°F) and rice is tender. Before serving, sprinkle with cilantro.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts (Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake)

Per Serving:
344 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 575mg; potassium 983mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 4g; sugar 6g; protein 30g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 923IU; vitamin c 50mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 15mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 3mg.

Tandoori Spice Mixture

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine curry powder, garam masala, ginger, cumin, coriander, cardamom, salt, pepper, and cinnamon.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Patrick Smith
Rating: Unrated
04/09/2016
Isn't garam masala basically the 5 c's, cinnamon, coriander, cloves, cumin, cardamom, pepper, and nutmeg? Seems like overspicing!
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2020