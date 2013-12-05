Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake
Use the homemade Indian tandoori spice blend to flavor chicken (like in this casserole), seafood, steak or rice.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts (Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake)
Per Serving:
344 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 575mg; potassium 983mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 4g; sugar 6g; protein 30g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 923IU; vitamin c 50mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 15mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 3mg.