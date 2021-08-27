Tamarind Apples
All four flavors-sweet, salty, sour, and bitter-play in the extraordinary ensemble that performs this smash-hit recipe for a delicious Mexican street treat.
To Store
Wrap each caramel apple in plastic wrap. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days.
Tamarind Apples Variation:
Prepare apples as directed in Step 1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a large plate, pour chile-lime seasoning into a 3-inch-wide strip. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine two 14-ounce packages vanilla caramels, unwrapped, and 2 Tbsp. tamarind paste. Microwave on high 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, or until almost completely melted, stirring occasionally. Stir well. Add enough water (1 to 2 tablespoons) to make smooth and dippable. Microwave for 15 to 20 seconds more, if necessary to make smooth. Working quickly, dip each apple into hot caramel, coating completely. Allow excess to drip off. Carefully roll each apple horizontally and lightly over the chile-lime seasoning strip, adhering mixture to caramel. Transfer apple upright to parchment paper to cool completely; repeat with remaining apples. Makes 8 caramel apples.Nutrition analysis per serving: 284 calories, 3 g protein, 50 g carbohydrate, 6 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 31 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 54% Vitamin C, 1285 mg sodium, 15% Calcium, 1% Iron