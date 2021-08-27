Tamarind Apples

All four flavors-sweet, salty, sour, and bitter-play in the extraordinary ensemble that performs this smash-hit recipe for a delicious Mexican street treat.

By Deborah Wagman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Joseph Robert Crimmings

hands-on:
40 mins
stand:
20 mins
total:
60 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 caramel apples
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a tray with paper towels. Bring a large saucepan of water to boiling. To remove wax, use a slotted spoon to dip apples, one at a time, in boiling water 2 to 3 seconds, then transfer to prepared tray. Using a soft cloth, rub any wax residue from apple. Insert a wooden skewer or bamboo chopstick into stem end.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a large plate, pour chile-lime seasoning into a 3-inch-wide strip.

  • For caramel, in a 6-qt. Dutch oven combine next five ingredients (through tamarind concentrate). Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 12 minutes or until a candy thermometer registers 248°F, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

  • Working quickly, dip an apple into hot caramel, turning to coat and allowing excess to drip off. Lightly roll apple horizontally over chile-lime strip so seasoning adheres to caramel. Place apple upright on prepared baking sheet. (Or lightly sprinkle seasoning over top of apple.) Repeat with remaining apples, reforming seasoning into a strip as needed. Let stand 20 to 30 minutes or until caramel is set.

To Store

Wrap each caramel apple in plastic wrap. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Tamarind Apples Variation:

Prepare apples as directed in Step 1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a large plate, pour chile-lime seasoning into a 3-inch-wide strip. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine two 14-ounce packages vanilla caramels, unwrapped, and 2 Tbsp. tamarind paste. Microwave on high 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, or until almost completely melted, stirring occasionally. Stir well. Add enough water (1 to 2 tablespoons) to make smooth and dippable. Microwave for 15 to 20 seconds more, if necessary to make smooth. Working quickly, dip each apple into hot caramel, coating completely. Allow excess to drip off. Carefully roll each apple horizontally and lightly over the chile-lime seasoning strip, adhering mixture to caramel. Transfer apple upright to parchment paper to cool completely; repeat with remaining apples. Makes 8 caramel apples.Nutrition analysis per serving: 284 calories, 3 g protein, 50 g carbohydrate, 6 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 31 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 54% Vitamin C, 1285 mg sodium, 15% Calcium, 1% Iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 39mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 76g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 70g; protein 3g; vitamin a 534.5IU; vitamin c 49.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 6.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 1295mg; potassium 269mg; calcium 105mg; iron 0.4mg.
