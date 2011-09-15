Tamale Pies
Bake these corn muffin-topped beef casseroles in individual portions so everyone gets his or her fair share of the Mexican dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a 12-inch skillet cook beef until browned. Drain off fat. Add chopped tomatoes, the 1/2 cup olives, the water, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through.
Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions. Divide hot ground beef among four (12- to 16-ounce) casserole dishes. Top with muffin mix; sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until topping is light golden and cooked through. If desired, top with olives, chopped tomatoes, and cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
609 calories; 31 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 147 mg cholesterol; 1052 mg sodium. 669 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 32 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1215 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 182 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;