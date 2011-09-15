Tamale Pies

Rating: 4.08 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

Bake these corn muffin-topped beef casseroles in individual portions so everyone gets his or her fair share of the Mexican dinner recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a 12-inch skillet cook beef until browned. Drain off fat. Add chopped tomatoes, the 1/2 cup olives, the water, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through.

  • Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions. Divide hot ground beef among four (12- to 16-ounce) casserole dishes. Top with muffin mix; sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

  • Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until topping is light golden and cooked through. If desired, top with olives, chopped tomatoes, and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
609 calories; 31 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 147 mg cholesterol; 1052 mg sodium. 669 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 32 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1215 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 182 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Amanda Reeves
Rating: Unrated
08/11/2014
So delicious! I added in a bit of taco seasonings like AlisaC said, and also some crushed red pepper and seasoned salt. I also let the meat mixture simmer for about 30 minutes covered. This was awesome!
AlisaC
Rating: Unrated
03/24/2014
Great recipe!!! The only changes I made : added some green chili peppers and pinch of taco seasonings to beef, and avocado to Tomatoes and olives as topping. Definitely will be making again!
