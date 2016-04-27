Tahini-Ginger Noodles and Veggies
Tahini is best known for making hummus extra-creamy. Try it as you would nut butters, whirl it into salad dressing, or slather on your next sandwich.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl stir together tahini, lemon juice, water, ginger, agave syrup, and kosher salt; set aside.
-
In a large pot cook linguine in salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain; rinse under cold water. Return to pot. Add broccoli, peas, carrots, and tahini mixture; toss to combine. Top with nuts and mint leaves, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
429 calories; 15 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 242 mg sodium. 578 mg potassium; 61 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6156 IU vitamin a; 104 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 101 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 115 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;