Tahini-Ginger Noodles and Veggies

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tahini is best known for making hummus extra-creamy. Try it as you would nut butters, whirl it into salad dressing, or slather on your next sandwich.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together tahini, lemon juice, water, ginger, agave syrup, and kosher salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot cook linguine in salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain; rinse under cold water. Return to pot. Add broccoli, peas, carrots, and tahini mixture; toss to combine. Top with nuts and mint leaves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; 15 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 242 mg sodium. 578 mg potassium; 61 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6156 IU vitamin a; 104 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 101 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 115 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
MS10838765
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2018
Recipe looks/sounds great. The Fat Grams don't add up.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019