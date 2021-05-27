Tahini-Ginger Noodle Sauce

Rating: Unrated

This is the perfect make-ahead sauce for delicious noodle bowls. Store the homemade tahini sauce in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
2/3 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together first six ingredients (through salt).

    Advertisement

  • To serve, drizzle 2 to 3 Tbsp. sauce over 1 cup hot cooked noodles. If desired, top with almonds and/or mint.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 4g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 8.4IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; folate 13.1mcg; sodium 61mg; potassium 67mg; calcium 18mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/20/2021