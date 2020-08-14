Tacu Tacu (Peruvian Beans and Rice)

Set same skillet over medium and pour in 1 tablespoon grape-seed oil. Once oil is shimmering, add bean mixture and use a spatula to lightly pack it down. Cook until deeply browned on bottom, 7 minutes. Remove from heat, invert a plate on top of skillet and carefully flip to turn bean mixture onto plate, browned side up. Set skillet back over medium, pour in 1 tablespoon grape-seed oil, and slide bean mixture back into skillet. Cook until browned, 7 minutes more. Remove from heat, invert plate on top of skillet, and flip. Top with salsa criolla; serve hot with lime wedges. Serves 2.