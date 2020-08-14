Tacu Tacu (Peruvian Beans and Rice)

In Peru this pancake of leftover rice and canary beans is often served in individual portions topped with meat or eggs. Yonan prefers pan-frying one large cake that he cuts into wedges.

By Joe Yonan
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

Directions

  • For salsa criolla: Combine sliced onion with cold water to cover. Let sit 10 minutes; drain. Toss sliced onion with cilantro, lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon aji amarillo paste.

  • Pour 1 tablespoon grape-seed or vegetable oil into a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Stir in chopped onion and garlic; sauté until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 teaspoon aji amarillo paste; scrape into bowl of food processor. Wipe out skillet.

  • Add 1 cup beans to food processor; puree briefly until mostly smooth but still chunky. Scrape into a large bowl. Stir in 1 cup beans, the rice, parsley, and oregano. Season to taste.

  • Set same skillet over medium and pour in 1 tablespoon grape-seed oil. Once oil is shimmering, add bean mixture and use a spatula to lightly pack it down. Cook until deeply browned on bottom, 7 minutes. Remove from heat, invert a plate on top of skillet and carefully flip to turn bean mixture onto plate, browned side up. Set skillet back over medium, pour in 1 tablespoon grape-seed oil, and slide bean mixture back into skillet. Cook until browned, 7 minutes more. Remove from heat, invert plate on top of skillet, and flip. Top with salsa criolla; serve hot with lime wedges. Serves 2.

Aji amarillo is a Peruvian yellow chile. Top this rice-and-bean cake with salsa criolla, a Peruvian onion relish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; fat 23g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 80g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 15g; insoluble fiber 22g; sugars 6g; protein 20g; vitamin a 324.1IU; vitamin c 28.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 3.4mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 233.7mcg; sodium 826mg; potassium 846mg; calcium 189mg; iron 6.8mg.
