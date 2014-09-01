Taco Burger Sliders
Add some fiesta flair to burger night with this taco-flavored mini burger recipe. The beef sliders are spiced-up with salsa and taco seasoning for maximum flavor and moistness in each bite.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine the 2 tablespoons salsa and the taco seasoning. Add ground beef; mix well. Shape mixture into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties.Advertisement
For a charcoal or gas grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling. If desired, top patties with cheese. Cover and grill about 1 minute more or until cheese is slightly melted.
Fill rolls with burgers, lettuce, and the 1/2 cup salsa.
*Tip:
Check the nutritional labels for salsa with less sodium.