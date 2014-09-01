Taco Burger Sliders

Rating: 3.94 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 16 Ratings

Add some fiesta flair to burger night with this taco-flavored mini burger recipe. The beef sliders are spiced-up with salsa and taco seasoning for maximum flavor and moistness in each bite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the 2 tablespoons salsa and the taco seasoning. Add ground beef; mix well. Shape mixture into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling. If desired, top patties with cheese. Cover and grill about 1 minute more or until cheese is slightly melted.

  • Fill rolls with burgers, lettuce, and the 1/2 cup salsa.

*Tip:

Check the nutritional labels for salsa with less sodium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; 14 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 73 mg cholesterol; 743 mg sodium. 566 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 28 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1835 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 80 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

