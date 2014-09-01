Advertisement

Before serving, stir tomato into bulgur mixture. Serve in a lettuce-lined bowl and, if desired, garnish with lemon slices and/or mint sprigs.

For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine oil, lemon juice, the water, and salt. Cover and shake well. Drizzle dressing over bulgur mixture; toss to coat. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.

Wheat Berry Tabbouleh: Prepare as directed, except omit bulgur. In a large bowl combine 2 2/3 cups cooked wheat berries,* tomato, cucumber, parsley, green onions, and snipped mint. Prepare dressing as directed, except omit water. Serve immediately or cover and chill for up to 4 hours.Nutrition analysis per serving: 220 calories, 6 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate, 9 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 29% Vitamin A, 28% Vitamin C, 403 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 12% iron

*Tip: To cook wheat berries, bring one 14.5-ounce can vegetable or chicken broth and 1/4 cup water to boiling; stir in 1 cup wheat berries. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender; drain. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Tabbouleh Wrap or Pita Sandwich: For a wrap, place a few lettuce leaves on an 8-inch flour tortilla. Using a slotted spoon, top lettuce with 1/2 cup of the tabbouleh mixture. Fold in opposite sides; roll up tortilla from the bottom and, if necessary, secure with a toothpick. For a pita sandwich, line a pita bread pocket with a few lettuce leaves. Using a slotted spoon, fill pita pocket with 1/2 cup of the tabbouleh mixture.Nutrition analysis per serving: 305 calories, 8 g protein, 45 g carbohydrate, 12 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 25% Vitamin A, 28% Vitamin C, 585 mg sodium, 13% calcium, 13% iron

Quinoa Tabbouleh: Prepare as directed, except omit bulgur. In a large bowl combine 2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa,** tomato, cucumber, parsley, green onions, and snipped mint. Prepare dressing as directed, except omit water. Serve immediately or cover and chill for up to 4 hours. Nutrition analysis per serving: 275 calories, 7 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 7 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 29% Vitamin A, 28% Vitamin C, 400 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 15% iron