Sweet-Spiced Riesling Pickled Beets

Wash beets; trim root ends. Do not peel. In a large saucepan cook beets in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover about 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Cool beets slightly. Slip off and discard the skins; quarter beets. In a medium nonreactive saucepan combine the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Pack beets into four hot, clean pint jars. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beets in jars. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate at least 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints (32 servings).

*

If beets are larger than 2 inches in diameter, follow the directions in Step 1, increasing cooking time as necessary to cook beets until tender. Remove skins as directed; cut beets into 1-inch chunks or 1/4-inch slices.

**

For more spiced flavor, increase cloves to 2 tsp.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pack beets into four hot, clean pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beets, maintaining the 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 30 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year.