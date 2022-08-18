Recipes and Cooking Sweet-Spiced Riesling Pickled Beets Change up your pickled beets by making this sweet and spicy recipe. Cinnamon and cloves brings some warm spice while white wine adds sweet-tart flavor to the pickled beet recipe. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brie Passano Hands On Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 32 Yield: 4 pints Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 pound small whole beets without tops (about 2-inch diameter)* 2 cup cider vinegar ½ cup water ½ cup Riesling or other sweet white wine ½ cup sugar 1 teaspoon whole cloves** 1 3-inch stick cinnamon, crushed Directions Wash beets; trim root ends. Do not peel. In a large saucepan cook beets in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover about 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Cool beets slightly. Slip off and discard the skins; quarter beets. In a medium nonreactive saucepan combine the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Pack beets into four hot, clean pint jars. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beets in jars. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate at least 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints (32 servings). * If beets are larger than 2 inches in diameter, follow the directions in Step 1, increasing cooking time as necessary to cook beets until tender. Remove skins as directed; cut beets into 1-inch chunks or 1/4-inch slices. ** For more spiced flavor, increase cloves to 2 tsp. To Can Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pack beets into four hot, clean pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beets, maintaining the 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 30 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 15 Calories 3g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 32 Calories 15 % Daily Value * Sodium 21mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Total Sugars 2g Vitamin C 0.9mg 5% Calcium 4mg 0% Iron 0.2mg 1% Potassium 85mg 2% Folate, total 20.2mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.