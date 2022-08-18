Sweet-Spiced Riesling Pickled Beets

Change up your pickled beets by making this sweet and spicy recipe. Cinnamon and cloves brings some warm spice while white wine adds sweet-tart flavor to the pickled beet recipe.

Updated on August 25, 2022
Sweet Spiced Riesling Pickled Beets
Photo: Brie Passano
Ingredients

  • 3 pound small whole beets without tops (about 2-inch diameter)*

  • 2 cup cider vinegar

  • ½ cup water

  • ½ cup Riesling or other sweet white wine

  • ½ cup sugar

  • 1 teaspoon whole cloves**

  • 1 3-inch stick cinnamon, crushed

Directions

  1. Wash beets; trim root ends. Do not peel. In a large saucepan cook beets in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover about 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Cool beets slightly. Slip off and discard the skins; quarter beets.

  2. In a medium nonreactive saucepan combine the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.

  3. Pack beets into four hot, clean pint jars. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beets in jars. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate at least 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints (32 servings).

*

If beets are larger than 2 inches in diameter, follow the directions in Step 1, increasing cooking time as necessary to cook beets until tender. Remove skins as directed; cut beets into 1-inch chunks or 1/4-inch slices.

**

For more spiced flavor, increase cloves to 2 tsp.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pack beets into four hot, clean pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beets, maintaining the 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 30 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year.

