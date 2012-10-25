Sweet Skillet Popover

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

This apple recipe is an easier and more efficient swap for pie. For dessert, top with whipped cream. At breakfast, scoop on a dollop of yogurt.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow eggs and milk to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl stir together 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Add apple slices; toss until well coated.

  • Place butter in an oven-proof skillet.* Heat skillet in oven about 2 minutes or until butter melts. Remove skillet from oven; swirl skillet to coat surface.

  • Spread apple slices evenly in skillet. Bake about 10 minutes or until apples have softened slightly and butter is bubbling and beginning to brown around the edges.

  • Meanwhile, for pancake batter, in a blender combine eggs, milk, flour, vanilla, salt, the remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and blend about 1 minute or until well mixed and frothy.

  • Remove skillet from oven. Pour batter evenly over apples. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until puffy and golden brown. Cool slightly in skillet on a wire rack. (Note: it will deflate quite a bit.) Dust with powdered sugar. Cut into wedges.

*Tip:

It's best to use a skillet at least 9 inches wide. In a smaller skillet the pancake will take longer to cook and be more moist and custardlike.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 105 mg cholesterol; 128 mg sodium. 110 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019