Sweet Potatoes with Roasted Pepper-Balsamic Stuffing
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. Scrub sweet potatoes. Prick several times with a fork. Cut in half lengthwise. Place 2 halves, cut sides down, in a microwave-safe shallow baking dish. Add 2 tablespoons of the water; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, rearranging once. Cool slightly. Repeat with the remaining 2 potato halves and the remaining 2 tablespoons water.
Scoop pulp out of potato halves, leaving 1/4-inch shells. Place pulp in a medium bowl and mash with a potato masher or an electric mixer on low speed. Add cream cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic powder, and black pepper. Stir or beat until smooth. (If necessary, stir in a little milk to reach desired consistency.)
Spoon mashed potato mixture into potato shells, pressing gently. Place stuffed potatoes on a baking sheet. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned. Sprinkle with chives. If desired, serve with sour cream.