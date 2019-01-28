Sweet Potato, White Bean Hummus, and Israeli Salad

All the colors in this vegan recipe indicate how nutrient-packed it is. A creamy bean-based hummus adds silky decadence to the veggie-filled dinner recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pierce potato all over with a fork. Place sweet potato in a microwave-safe dish. Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave 4 to 6 minutes or until tender.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine beans, cashew butter, water, lemon juice, half of the garlic, 1/4 tsp. of the salt, and 1/8 tsp. of the cumin. Mash to desired consistency.

  • For dressing, in a small screw-top jar combine the remaining garlic, 1 Tbsp. of the onion, the vinegar, and the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. cumin. Cover and shake well.

  • In another bowl combine the remaining onion, the remaining ingredients, and the dressing. Toss to combine.

  • Cut potato into quarters. Place on serving plates. Using a fork, loosen flesh in sweet potato quarters. Top with hummus and vegetable mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 452 mg sodium. 694 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 9578 IU vitamin a; 95 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

