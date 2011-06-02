Sweet Potato-Topped Chicken Stew
To make this casserole super-speedy, stock up on shortcut ingredients like canned sweet potatoes, frozen vegetables, and rotisserie chicken. (Leftover chicken works great, too!)
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl mash sweet potatoes with an electric mixer on low to medium speed until smooth. Beat in the 1 tablespoon melted butter. Set aside.
In a large skillet heat the 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken, soup, peas and carrots, and sage. Cook and stir until bubbly.
Spoon mashed sweet potatoes into six mounds on top of chicken mixture. Simmer, covered, about 10 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
436 calories; 19 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 815 mg sodium. 566 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 25 g protein; 136 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;