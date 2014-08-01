Sweet Potato, Sausage, and Green Pepper Hash
Perk up your next batch of sweet potato hash with sausage, peppers, spinach, and a pinch of crushed red pepper.
Ingredients
Directions
In a very large skillet, bring 2 tablespoons water to boiling over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes; cover and cook for 12 minutes.Advertisement
Uncover skillet, add sausage and chile pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until sausage is brown and sweet potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally to break up sausage. Drain off fat if necessary. Stir in spinach and cumin; squeeze orange half over spinach and cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until wilted. Transfer mixture to a serving dish; cover to keep warm.
Add oil to skillet. Heat over medium heat. Crack eggs into skillet; sprinkle with salt and crushed red pepper. Cover skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until desired doneness. Serve over hash.
Because hot chile peppers, such as Anaheims, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.