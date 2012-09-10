Sweet Potato Mash with Caramelized Apples and Rosemary
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 4- to 6-quart Dutch oven cook sweet potatoes, covered, in enough boiling, lightly salted water to cover for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender; drain. Return potatoes to Dutch oven; set aside.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet melt butter over medium heat. Stir in sugar. Add apples in a single layer. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender and caramelized, turning frequently to brown evenly.
-
In a small skillet heat oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Fry rosemary leaves, half at a time, in hot oil for 30 to 60 seconds or until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
-
Mash potatoes with a potato masher or an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Gradually add broth, beating to make potatoes light and fluffy. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through.
-
To serve, spoon mashed potatoes into a shallow serving dish. Top with caramelized apples and fried rosemary.
Tips
Don't like apples? Replace them with pears. Not a fan of rosemary? Replace the fried rosemary with toasted pecans for crunch. Like a little spice? Mash 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger with the sweet potatoes and broth.
Tips
Prepare potatoes and rosemary (not caramelized apples) as directed through Step 4, except do not heat mashed potatoes. Transfer potatoes and fried rosemary to separate airtight containers; cover. Chill for 2 to 24 hours. To serve, prepare caramelized apples as directed in Step 2. Transfer mashed potatoes to a large saucepan. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve as directed.