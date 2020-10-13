Sweet Potato Marshmallow Meringue Pie

Jerrelle piles a gorgeous billowing meringue onto the sweet potato filling of this holiday pie, but the hazelnut flour and chocolate crust steal this show.

By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Carefully poke holes in potatoes. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until tender; let cool. Halve sweet potatoes and scoop out flesh; discard skins.

  • For crust: In an extra-large skillet heat hazelnut meal over medium-low 5 to 7 minutes or until toasted, stirring constantly so it doesn't burn. Turn off heat and stir in chocolate chips, coconut oil, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Continue stirring until chocolate is melted and incorporated. Press mixture onto bottom and 1 inch up sides of a 13×9-inch foil-lined pan. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until light brown. Let cool on a wire rack.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 300°F and move a rack to upper third of oven. For filling: In a food processor or blender combine sweet potatoes, brown sugar, milk, eggs, vanilla, orange zest, orange juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and an additional 1/4 tsp. salt. Process just until smooth. Pour into crust.

  • Bake 40 minutes or until center is set; let cool on a wire rack 1 hour. Chill at least 3 hours or overnight.

  • To serve, spoon Marshmallow Meringue over pie. Use a culinary torch to brown the topping or broil about 5 inches from the heat until golden brown. Serves 12.

Marshmallow Meringue:

In a large bowl combine 4 egg whites (from pasteurized eggs), 1 tsp. cream of tartar, and 1/8 tsp. salt. Beat with a mixer on medium to high until foamy. Add 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1 Tablespoon at a time, beating until soft, glossy peaks form (tips curl). Add one 7-oz. jar marshmallow creme in large spoonfuls while beating on medium. Beat until smooth and just shy of stiff peaks (the tips won't quite stand straight).

If you can't find hazelnut meal, pulse 4 cups toasted hazelnuts in a food processor until finely ground.

Springform Pan:

Halve the crust recipe and press into an unlined 9-inch springform pan; parbake per recipe. Add filling and bake 50 to 60 minutes or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 251mg; potassium 560mg; carbohydrates 61g; fiber 7g; sugar 41g; protein 10g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 5885IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 14mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 85mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews

