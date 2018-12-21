Sweet Potato Hash Brown Nests

Make your hash browns a little healthier by using sweet potatoes instead of regular. When you bake them in a muffin tin, they become the perfect cup for an egg to fit inside.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add next five ingredients (through salt). Cook 7 minutes or until potatoes are beginning to brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in cornstarch.

  • Lightly coat eight 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Press about 1/4 cup potato mixture onto bottom and up sides of each prepared muffin cup. Bake 10 minutes.

  • Line potato cups with prosciutto. Break eggs, one at a time, into a small dish; slip eggs into potato cups. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 12 minutes more or until egg whites are completely set and yolks are thickened. Remove from muffin cups. Top with tomatoes and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 192 mg cholesterol; 398 mg sodium. 348 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8396 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 80 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

