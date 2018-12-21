Sweet Potato Hash Brown Nests
Make your hash browns a little healthier by using sweet potatoes instead of regular. When you bake them in a muffin tin, they become the perfect cup for an egg to fit inside.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
172 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 192 mg cholesterol; 398 mg sodium. 348 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8396 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 80 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;