Sweet Potato Fries with Roasted Garlic Ketchup
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil. Place sweet potatoes on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 30 minutes or until golden, stirring once.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a small skillet heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ketchup. Serve with fries.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
203 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 751 mg sodium. 41 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g protein;