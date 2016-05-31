Sweet Potato Fries with Roasted Garlic Ketchup

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil. Place sweet potatoes on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 30 minutes or until golden, stirring once.

  • Meanwhile, in a small skillet heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ketchup. Serve with fries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 751 mg sodium. 41 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g protein;

Reviews

