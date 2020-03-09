Sweet Potato Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated

This hearty pot of stew develops a delicious flavor from simmering the broth with the bone-in chicken.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • in a 6-qt. Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high. Add chicken, half at a time if needed, and cook 6 minutes or until browned, turning once. Remove from pan. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic to Dutch oven. Cook over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth, wine, vinegar, rosemary, salt, and pepper to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling. Add chicken. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 45 minutes or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken.

  • When cool enough to handle, remove skin and bones from chicken and coarsely shred or chop meat. Skim fat from stew. Return chicken meat to Dutch oven; add sweet potatoes. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender. If desired, top servings with additional rosemary.

Slow Cooker

Brown chicken in oil as directed. Transfer chicken to a 6-qt. slow cooker and add next nine ingredients (through pepper). Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, remove skin and bones from chicken and coarsely shred or chop meat. Skim fat from stew. Add chicken meat and sweet potatoes to cooker. If using low, turn to high. Cover and cook 30 to 45 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 80 mg cholesterol; 466 mg sodium. 803 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 9870 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 35 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/28/2020