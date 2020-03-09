Sweet Potato Chicken Stew
This hearty pot of stew develops a delicious flavor from simmering the broth with the bone-in chicken.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Slow Cooker
Brown chicken in oil as directed. Transfer chicken to a 6-qt. slow cooker and add next nine ingredients (through pepper). Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, remove skin and bones from chicken and coarsely shred or chop meat. Skim fat from stew. Add chicken meat and sweet potatoes to cooker. If using low, turn to high. Cover and cook 30 to 45 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
270 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 80 mg cholesterol; 466 mg sodium. 803 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 9870 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 35 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;