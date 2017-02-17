Sweet Potato Brownies

Rating: 3.91 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This yummy chocolate brownie recipe is hiding almost a cup of mashed sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes also add a lot of vitamins and minerals to these easy chocolate brownies.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. In a medium bowl stir together first five ingredients (through salt).

  • In a large bowl combine next four ingredients (through vanilla). Stir in flour mixture just until combined. Stir in chocolate. Spread batter in prepared pan.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until top is puffed and appears dry. Cool in pan on a wire rack. If desired, dust with additional cocoa powder.

Peel one 8-oz. sweet potato and cut into 2-inch pieces. Place sweet potato in a steamer basket in a saucepan. Add water to saucepan to just below basket. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Steam, covered, 18 minutes or until very tender. Press sweet potato through a ricer, or mash with a potato masher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 181 mg sodium. 224 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1711 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 15 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2017
Easy recipe to put together. I baked mine an additional 10 minutes because it didn't seem set after the recommended time. The brownie does puff up during cooking and loses it's sheen. The edges were soft and chewy while towards the center was soft/moist/fudgey. Do let this cool completely as it needs to firm up before cutting and serving. You will not taste the almond butter or the sweet potato. It is wonderfully chocolatey with a nice depth of flavor. It actually handled and tasted better the next day...though while warm and served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce was delicious! However, if you want to eat it out of hand as a bar be sure it's completely cooled. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because while warm it had an oily mouth feel, most likely from the almond butter. But, once cooled that disappears.
