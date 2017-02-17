Sweet Potato Brownies

Rating: 4 stars

Easy recipe to put together. I baked mine an additional 10 minutes because it didn't seem set after the recommended time. The brownie does puff up during cooking and loses it's sheen. The edges were soft and chewy while towards the center was soft/moist/fudgey. Do let this cool completely as it needs to firm up before cutting and serving. You will not taste the almond butter or the sweet potato. It is wonderfully chocolatey with a nice depth of flavor. It actually handled and tasted better the next day...though while warm and served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce was delicious! However, if you want to eat it out of hand as a bar be sure it's completely cooled. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because while warm it had an oily mouth feel, most likely from the almond butter. But, once cooled that disappears.