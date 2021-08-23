Sweet Potato-Black Bean Huevos Rancheros
A fried egg perched atop a toasted tortilla is the premise of this classic Mexican farm breakfast (thus translated as ranch-style eggs). Here refried black beans, caramelized sweet potatoes, and salsa fresca are the savory accompaniments in this vegetarian huevos rancheros recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
507 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 186mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 67g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 9g; protein 17g; vitamin a 16685.2IU; vitamin c 51.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 55.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 1018mg; potassium 1082mg; calcium 160mg; iron 4.3mg.