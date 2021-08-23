Sweet Potato-Black Bean Huevos Rancheros

Rating: Unrated

A fried egg perched atop a toasted tortilla is the premise of this classic Mexican farm breakfast (thus translated as ranch-style eggs). Here refried black beans, caramelized sweet potatoes, and salsa fresca are the savory accompaniments in this vegetarian huevos rancheros recipe.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

30 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush both sides of tortillas with 1 to 2 Tbsp. of the oil. Arrange in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until toasted, turning once. Remove and cool.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine beans, 2 Tbsp. of the lime juice, 1/4 tsp. of the salt, 1/2 tsp. of the cumin, and 1/4 tsp. of the black pepper. Mash with a fork. Spread bean mixture over tortillas.

  • For pico de gallo, in a small bowl stir together tomatoes, poblano pepper, 2 Tbsp. of the cilantro, the garlic, and remaining 1 Tbsp. lime juice.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat remaining 3 Tbsp. oil over medium. Add onion, chili powder, and remaining 3/4 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. cumin, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Add sweet potatoes. Cook 12 minutes more or until potatoes are light brown and tender, stirring occasionally.

  • For each serving, spoon 2/3 cup of the sweet potato mixture over two of the tortillas. Top with an egg, about 1/4 cup of the pico de gallo, and 1 1/2 tsp. of the remaining cilantro.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 186mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 67g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 9g; protein 17g; vitamin a 16685.2IU; vitamin c 51.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 55.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 1018mg; potassium 1082mg; calcium 160mg; iron 4.3mg.
