Sweet Potato and Currant Latkes
Sweet potato and currants add sweetness and color to these potato pancakes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Peel and finely shred sweet potatoes. You should have 3 cups.Advertisement
-
In a small mixing bowl pour the boiling water over currants; let stand 5 minutes, then drain. In a large mixing bowl combine beaten eggs, hazelnuts, the currants, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Stir in shredded potatoes.
-
Using 1/3 cup mixture for each latke, press mixture into patties about the size of the palm of your hand, squeezing out excess liquid.
-
Cook in 2 tablespoons cooking oil over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden brown. Reduce heat to prevent overbrowning, if necessary. Add additional oil as needed to prevent sticking when cooking remaining latkes.
-
Drain and serve with applesauce or other toppings, if desired. Makes about 10 latkes.