Sweet Potato and Currant Latkes

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Sweet potato and currants add sweetness and color to these potato pancakes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and finely shred sweet potatoes. You should have 3 cups.

  • In a small mixing bowl pour the boiling water over currants; let stand 5 minutes, then drain. In a large mixing bowl combine beaten eggs, hazelnuts, the currants, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Stir in shredded potatoes.

  • Using 1/3 cup mixture for each latke, press mixture into patties about the size of the palm of your hand, squeezing out excess liquid.

  • Cook in 2 tablespoons cooking oil over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden brown. Reduce heat to prevent overbrowning, if necessary. Add additional oil as needed to prevent sticking when cooking remaining latkes.

  • Drain and serve with applesauce or other toppings, if desired. Makes about 10 latkes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 83 mg sodium. 12 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g protein; 814 RE vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 20 mg calcium;

Reviews

