Sweet Pea Spread

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Whether you serve this healthy bean and pea recipe as a dip or a sandwich spread, it's bound to be a hit.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender process beans, peas, oil, juice, cumin, garlic, and salt until smooth. To serve, drizzle with oil; top with flaky sea salt. May be chilled 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 138 mg sodium. 87 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 136 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

