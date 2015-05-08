Sweet Hot Coriander Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Spicy sriracha and sweet brown sugar give this coriander chicken recipe for dinner its sweet and spicy flair.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the oil, sugar, Sriracha sauce, coriander, and chili powder in a small bowl. Place chicken in a shallow baking dish. Spoon oil mixture over chicken and turn chicken several times to coat. Let stand 15 minutes.

  • Heat a very large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Turn, reduce heat to medium, and cook 5 to 7 minutes more or until done (165°F). Remove to a serving platter and cover to keep warm.

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Add the orange juice to pan and cook for 2 minutes or until reduced to 2 tablespoons, stirring to scrape up browned bits. Spoon evenly over the chicken. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 272 mg sodium. 635 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 39 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 320 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 17 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 17 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Shelley Musselman
Rating: Unrated
11/05/2015
Delicious....I used chicken tenders and marinated them in sauce all day.  Added some green onion to the sauce  A KEEPER!!
