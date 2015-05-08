Sweet Hot Coriander Chicken
Spicy sriracha and sweet brown sugar give this coriander chicken recipe for dinner its sweet and spicy flair.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Stir together the oil, sugar, Sriracha sauce, coriander, and chili powder in a small bowl. Place chicken in a shallow baking dish. Spoon oil mixture over chicken and turn chicken several times to coat. Let stand 15 minutes.Advertisement
-
Heat a very large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Turn, reduce heat to medium, and cook 5 to 7 minutes more or until done (165°F). Remove to a serving platter and cover to keep warm.
-
Increase heat to medium-high. Add the orange juice to pan and cook for 2 minutes or until reduced to 2 tablespoons, stirring to scrape up browned bits. Spoon evenly over the chicken. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with cilantro.