Sweet Honey-Ginger Beet and Mango Smoothies

Beets and bell peppers in a smoothie? Sure! Just sweeten up your sip with some mango, honey and ginger. The protein from the tofu makes this a nutritious on-the-go breakfast or snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook beets, covered, in a small amount of boiling water for 5 minutes. Add sweet pepper. Cook, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes more or until vegetables are very tender. Add mango cubes. Immediately drain off the water.

  • Transfer beet mixture to a blender. Add tofu, mango, honey, and ginger. Cover and blend until smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed.

  • Pour into tall glasses, drizzle with honey if desired, and serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 49g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 43g; protein 6g; vitamin a 1057.6IU; vitamin c 76.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 71.6mcg; sodium 52mg; potassium 411mg; calcium 61mg; iron 1.8mg.
