Sweet Honey-Ginger Beet and Mango Smoothies
Beets and bell peppers in a smoothie? Sure! Just sweeten up your sip with some mango, honey and ginger. The protein from the tofu makes this a nutritious on-the-go breakfast or snack.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Make-Ahead Tip:
Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
226 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 49g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 43g; protein 6g; vitamin a 1057.6IU; vitamin c 76.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 71.6mcg; sodium 52mg; potassium 411mg; calcium 61mg; iron 1.8mg.