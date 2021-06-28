Sweet Hawaiian Rolls

Rating: Unrated

Pineapple juice gives these yeast rolls the perfect amount of sweetness. For an extra sweet touch to this bread machine recipe, add our coconut-macadamia nut topper.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
15 mins
rise:
2 hrs 15 mins
stand:
15 mins
bake:
18 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 13 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 rolls
Ingredients

Directions

  • Measure out 1 tablespoon pineapple juice; set aside for glaze. Add remaining pineapple juice and next seven ingredients (through yeast) to a 1 1/2- or 2-lb. bread machine according to the manufacturer's directions. Select the dough cycle. When cycle is complete, remove dough. Punch down. Cover; let rest 10 minutes.

  • Coat a 9x1 1/2-inch round baking pan with cooking spray. Divide dough into ten portions. Shape each portion into a ball and place in the prepared baking pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (45 minutes).

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Remove from pan and let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

  • For glaze, in a bowl stir together powdered sugar and reserved pineapple juice until smooth. Spoon glaze over warm rolls and, if using sprinkle with coconut and macadamia nuts. Serve warm.

231 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 19mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 12g; protein 6g; vitamin a 37.4IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 94.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 245mg; potassium 87.9mg; calcium 20.5mg; iron 2mg.
