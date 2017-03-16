Sweet Cream Ice Cream Base

Rating: 4.1 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Use this classic vanilla ice cream base as the start of your scoop shop flavor adventures.

By Stefanie Ferrari
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large bowl halfway with ice and water; set a slightly small bowl in the same large bowl. (Make sure water doesn't go into small bowl.) Set aside.

  • In a small bowl whisk together 3 Tbsp. milk and the cornstarch until smooth.

  • In a large saucepan combine remaining milk, the cream, sugar, dry milk, and salt; whisk until no lumps remain. Cook over medium-high heat or until mixture just comes to boiling, whisking frequently. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4 minutes.

  • Add cornstarch mixture. Cook and stir 1 minute more.

  • Pour mixture into small bowl in ice water. Using an immersion blender, blend 1 minute. Let stand in ice water 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove bowl from ice water. Cover; chill 4 to 24 hours until well chilled.

  • Uncover mixture; blend with immersion blender or whisk until smooth.

  • Churn in a 11/2- to 2-qt. ice cream freezer according to manufacturer's directions. Store in an airtight container; freeze overnight.

Coffee &amp; Doughnuts Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as directed, except add 1/4 cup ground coffee to the milk mixture; strain, if desired, before chilling. After freezing, fold in 2 plain cake or glazed doughnuts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Top scoops with caramel ice cream topping, if desired. Nutrition analysis per serving: 366 calories, 5 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 26 g total fat (16 g sat. fat), 71 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 21 g total sugar, 20% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 249 mg sodium, 12% calcium, 3% iron.

Fudge Swirl Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as directed, except before heating mixture, in a small saucepan combine 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped, and 1/4 cup of the whipping cream. Heat over low heat until chocolate mixture forms a smooth paste (mixture will be thick). Add chocolate mixture to base after cooking the cornstarch mixture; whisk until smooth. After freezing, layer ice cream in freezer container with dollops of hot fudge ice cream topping (about 1 cup). Place in freezer until firm. Top scoops of ice cream with sea salt before serving.Nutrition analysis per serving: 491 calories, 8 g protein, 49 g carbohydrate, 32 g total fat (19 g sat. fat), 74 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 41 g total sugar, 21% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 366 mg sodium, 16% calcium, 11% iron

Sweet &amp; Spicy Summer Corn Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as directed, except before heating mixture, cut kernels from 6 ears fresh sweet corn. Cut cobs in 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces. In a 5-quart pot combine 2 1/2 cups whipping cream with corn cobs and corn kernels. Bring just to simmering. Simmer gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Transfer to a large bowl; cover and chill for 2 hours. Remove cobs from cream; strain cream through a fine mesh sieve, pressing on corn kernels. Measure 1 3/4 cups cream, adding additional cream, if needed. Discard corn and cobs. After chilling base and before blending, add 3/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 teaspoon ground ancho chile pepper or cayenne pepper. Freeze as directed. Fold in 1/2 teaspoon lime zest. Top scoops with additional chile pepper and lime zest.Nutrition analysis per serving: 370 calories, 7 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 25 g total fat (15 g sat. fat), 76 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 23 g total sugar, 23% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 189 mg sodium, 12% calcium. 3% iron

Sangria Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as above, except blend in red wine reduction before chilling mixture. After freezing ice cream, fold in 1/2 teaspoon orange zest. For red wine reduction, in a large saucepan combine 1 750-ml bottle fruity red wine (such as Pinot Noir or Red Zinfandel) and 1 cup orange liqueur. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour or until reduced to 3/4 cup. Cool completely.Nutrition analysis per serving: 436 calories, 4 g protein, 32 g carbohydrate, 21 g total fat (13 g sat. fat), 65 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 19% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 177 mg sodium, 11% calcium, 3% iron

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as above, except before blending add 3/4 cup creme fraiche. For strawberry puree, in a large bowl toss together 2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved, and 2 tablespoons granulated and/or packed brown sugar. Let stand 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place in a food processor and process until smooth. After freezing, layer ice cream, strawberry mixture, and 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped purchased, homemade, or bakery biscuits in a freezer container.Nutrition analysis per serving: 515 calories, 7 g protein, 42 g carbohydrate, 35 g total fat (20 g sat. fat), 85 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 24 g total sugar, 27% Vitamin A, 24% Vitamin C, 395 mg sodium, 21% Calcium, 7% iron

Coconut-Pineapple Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as above, except stir 2 tablespoons coconut rum into mixture before freezing. For caramelized pineapple, in a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add 3 1/2 cups chopped fresh pineapple and 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar. Cook and stir for 10 minutes or until pineapple is browned, stirring occasionally. Remove and cool. After freezing ice cream, fold in pineapple mixture and 1 cup toasted shredded coconut.Nutrition analysis per serving: 386 calories, 5 g protein, 37 g carbohydrate, 25 g total fat (16 g sat. fat), 69 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 32 g total sugar, 20% Vitamin A, 37% Vitamin C, 212 mg sodium, 11% calcium, 3% iron

Honey-Thyme Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as above, except reduce sugar to 1/3 cup and before heating mixture in a medium saucepan combine the cream with 8 to 10 fresh thyme sprigs. Bring just to simmering. Simmer gently, uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Transfer to a small bowl and chill for 2 hours. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. After chilling base and before blending, add 1/2 cup honey to mixture. Top scoops with additional honey and thyme.Nutrition analysis per serving: 324 calories, 4 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 21 g total fat (13 g sat. fat), 65 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 31 g total sugar, 19% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 174 mg sodium, 10% calcium, 1% iron

Lemon Bar Ice Cream:

Prepare Sweet Ice Cream Base as above. After freezing, layer ice cream with dollops of purchased lemon curd (about 1 cup) in a freezer container. Freeze until firm. Top scoops with lemon zest and sprinkle with powdered sugar.Nutrition analysis per serving: 410 calories, 4 g protein, 51 g carbohydrate, 23 g total fat (14 g sat. fat), 95 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 45 g total sugar, 19% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 203 mg sodium, 10% calcium, 1% iron

Scooping

If ice cream is too hard to scoop, allow ice cream to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes or until soft enough to scoop.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; 21 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 173 mg sodium. 169 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 4 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 925 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 130 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Trisdale4
Rating: 2 stars
07/09/2017
Favors sounds delicious but it's not setting up....
