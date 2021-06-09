Sweet Corn Panna Cotta with Cherry-Vanilla Compote

Corn in dessert may seem unusual, but its natural sweetness makes it a great addition to sweets like this panna cotta recipe.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

30 mins
4 hrs 30 mins
6
  • For panna cotta: Refrigerate six 6-ounce ramekins until chilled.

  • Cut corn kernels off cobs and place in a food processor. Use the back of a knife to scrape the milky juices from the cobs into the food processor. Process until smooth. Measure 1 cup puree.

  • Place 1/4 cup cold water in a small bowl; sprinkle gelatin evenly over top. Let stand 5 minutes.

  • in a large saucepan combine corn puree, cream, honey, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Use back of a knife to scrape seeds from half of the vanilla bean. Add seeds and bean half to pan. Heat cream mixture over medium until just boiling. Remove from heat.

  • Stir gelatin into the hot cream mixture until dissolved. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large liquid measuring cup or bowl with a pouring spout, gently pressing on the solids to extract the liquid. Rinse the vanilla bean half and reserve it for cherry compote; discard remaining solids. Divide cream mixture among ramekins. Refrigerate, uncovered, 4 to 24 hours or until set.

  • For compote: In a medium saucepan combine cherries, sugar, a pinch kosher salt, and 2 tablespoons water. Cover and cook over medium 5 minutes or until cherries release some of their juices, stirring occasionally. Scrape seeds from remaining vanilla bean half. Add seeds and both bean halves to pan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes or until cherries are tender, stirring occasionally. Discard vanilla bean. Stir in balsamic vinegar. Use warm or refrigerate.

  • Run a knife around the edge of each ramekin and invert onto a serving plate (or serve in ramekin). Serve cold, topped with cherry compote and (if using) caramel corn. Makes 6.

430 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 90mg; saturated fat 19g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 35g; protein 5g; vitamin a 1265IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 18.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 101mg; potassium 284mg; calcium 63mg; iron 0.5mg.
