LIVE

Sweet Beets and Greens Smoothies

Rating: 4.08 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 12 Ratings

The sweet berries and pomegranate juice mask the vegetables (beets and leafy greens) hiding in this superfood smoothie.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan cook beets, covered, in boiling water for 30 to 40 minutes or until very tender. Drain beets in a colander. Run cold water over beets until cool. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender combine beets, blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate juice, and honey. Cover and blend until smooth, stopping to scrape sides of blender as needed. Add chard (blender will be full); cover and blend until very smooth, stopping to scrape sides of blender as needed.

  • Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

*Tip:

Use fresh beets for the best flavor. If fresh beets are unavailable, you can substitute one 8-ounce package refrigerated cooked whole baby beets for the fresh beets (see photo, page xx).

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 89mg; potassium 582mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 5g; sugar 37g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 899IU; vitamin c 32mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 108mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 42mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/22/2021