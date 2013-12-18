Sweet Beets and Greens Smoothies
The sweet berries and pomegranate juice mask the vegetables (beets and leafy greens) hiding in this superfood smoothie.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Use fresh beets for the best flavor. If fresh beets are unavailable, you can substitute one 8-ounce package refrigerated cooked whole baby beets for the fresh beets (see photo, page xx).
Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.
178 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 89mg; potassium 582mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 5g; sugar 37g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 899IU; vitamin c 32mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 108mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 42mg; iron 1mg.