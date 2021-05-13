Sweet and Spicy Mango-Sauced Ribs with Smoky Slaw

The skin of ripe mangoes can be vibrant green, red, and/or yellow. It's their texture that indicates ripeness.

By Charlie Worthington
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slip the tip of a knife under the edge of each membrane covering rib backs to loosen it. Use a paper towel to grip and pull it away from bones; discard.

  • For rub: In a small bowl combine 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar, the cumin, paprika, onion powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the cinnamon, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and the cayenne. Set aside 1 tablespoon of the rub. Sprinkle remaining rub over both sides of ribs; rub in.

  • Prepare grill for indirect heat. (See "How to Set Up Your Grill.") If using a charcoal grill, place ribs over drip pan. Grill, covered, over medium-low 2 hours.*

  • Meanwhile, for sauce: Chop two of the mangoes (see tip). In a medium saucepan combine chopped mangoes, 1 cup of the vinegar, the serrano pepper, coriander, the remaining 1/3 cup brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and an additional 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until thickened and reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly. Place in a food processor or blender; process until smooth. Set half of the sauce aside for serving. Brush ribs with some of the remaining sauce. Grill 1 to 2 hours more or until tender, brushing occasionally with sauce.

  • Meanwhile, for slaw: In a medium bowl combine the remaining 3 tablespoons vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and the reserved 1 tablespoon rub. Add cabbage; toss to coat. Set aside at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

  • Cut along seed to remove flesh from remaining two mangoes. (Do not peel.) Brush flesh with an additional 1 tablespoon olive oil. Grill mango pieces, flesh side down, over direct heat 2 to 4 minutes or until charred. Use a paring knife to remove peel. Thinly slice mango. Add to cabbage mixture along with parsley and red onion. Toss to combine.

  • Serve ribs with reserved sauce, the mango slaw, and, if desired, lime wedges. Serves 6.

For quicker grilling, after rubbing the spice mixture on ribs, place ribs in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a 325°F oven 1 3/4 hours. Grill ribs, covered, directly over medium heat about 8 minutes or until sauce is bubbling and ribs are lightly charred, turning once halfway and brushing with half of the sauce.

Per Serving:
734 calories; fat 42g; cholesterol 160mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 40g; mono fat 20g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 35g; protein 48g; vitamin a 2643.6IU; vitamin c 72.5mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 14.2mg; vitamin b6 0.9mg; folate 75mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 486mg; potassium 931mg; calcium 125mg; iron 3.2mg.
