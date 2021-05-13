Sweet and Spicy Mango-Sauced Ribs with Smoky Slaw

Meanwhile, for sauce: Chop two of the mangoes (see tip). In a medium saucepan combine chopped mangoes, 1 cup of the vinegar, the serrano pepper, coriander, the remaining 1/3 cup brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and an additional 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until thickened and reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly. Place in a food processor or blender; process until smooth. Set half of the sauce aside for serving. Brush ribs with some of the remaining sauce. Grill 1 to 2 hours more or until tender, brushing occasionally with sauce.