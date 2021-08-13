Sweet and Sour Tofu

Rating: Unrated

For a meatier texture to your vegan dinner, try freezing the tofu first using our simple method.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut tofu into twelve 1/2-inch slices. Lightly dust both sides of tofu with cornstarch. For sauce, in a small bowl combine pineapple juice, ketchup, and soy sauce.

  • In a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or a 12-inch skillet heat oil over high. Reduce heat to medium; add tofu in an even layer. Cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until bottoms are golden. Turn tofu and sprinkle with ginger. Cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more or until golden. Remove from wok.

  • Add broccoli to wok. Cook and stir over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add sauce. Simmer 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Return tofu to skillet; heat through, stirring gently to coat with sauce. Serve over rice and sprinkle with green onion.

Freeze It

Two to 3 days before cooking tofu, drain, rinse, and pat dry. Wrap in foil and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. One day before cooking, place the tofu in a bowl and transfer to the refrigerator to thaw overnight. Press tofu while preparing remaining ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 6g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 13g; protein 11g; vitamin a 1256.4IU; vitamin c 39.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 3.3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 44.9mcg; sodium 434mg; potassium 620mg; calcium 62mg; iron 2.1mg.
