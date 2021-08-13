Sweet and Sour Tofu
For a meatier texture to your vegan dinner, try freezing the tofu first using our simple method.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Adam Albright
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Freeze It
Two to 3 days before cooking tofu, drain, rinse, and pat dry. Wrap in foil and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. One day before cooking, place the tofu in a bowl and transfer to the refrigerator to thaw overnight. Press tofu while preparing remaining ingredients.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
301 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 6g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 13g; protein 11g; vitamin a 1256.4IU; vitamin c 39.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 3.3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 44.9mcg; sodium 434mg; potassium 620mg; calcium 62mg; iron 2.1mg.