Surprise Inside New Year's Eve Cake
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour four 8 to 9-inch round baking pans. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, champagne, eggs and vegetable oil. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds until batter is moistened. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 26 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool cake in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pans and cool completely.Advertisement
-
Trim cake tops, if desired. Cut a circle out of two of the cake layers, leaving about a 2-inch border.
-
To assemble, place a whole cake layer on cake board or cake stand set on a turn table. Spread with a thin layer of white frosting. Repeat with the two cake layer rings. Fill the cake with the gold-colored candy coated chocolate pieces, metallic sprinkles, etc. Top with remaining whole cake layer.
-
Frost with remaining cream cheese frosting and decorate as desired.