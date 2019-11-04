Surprise Inside New Year's Eve Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour four 8 to 9-inch round baking pans. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, champagne, eggs and vegetable oil. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds until batter is moistened. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 26 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool cake in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pans and cool completely.