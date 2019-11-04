Surprise Inside New Year's Eve Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour four 8 to 9-inch round baking pans. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, champagne, eggs and vegetable oil. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds until batter is moistened. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 26 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool cake in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pans and cool completely.

  • Trim cake tops, if desired. Cut a circle out of two of the cake layers, leaving about a 2-inch border.

  • To assemble, place a whole cake layer on cake board or cake stand set on a turn table. Spread with a thin layer of white frosting. Repeat with the two cake layer rings. Fill the cake with the gold-colored candy coated chocolate pieces, metallic sprinkles, etc. Top with remaining whole cake layer.

  • Frost with remaining cream cheese frosting and decorate as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
816 calories; 30 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 120 mg cholesterol; 581 mg sodium. 213 mg potassium; 125 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 96 g sugar; 8 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 449 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 62 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 213 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

