Sunshine Toast with Bacon and Tomatoes

Rating: 4.03 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 34 Ratings

Why choose just one when you can sample a bunch of breakfast recipes at once? This tasty breakfast toast is made with bacon and eggs, so you can fit all your breakfast favorites into one meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a 2 1/2-inch sun-shape cookie cutter, cut a hole from the center of each bread slice. (Save cutouts for another use.*) In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add bread slices; cook about 1 minute or until lightly toasted. Turn bread over.

  • Break an egg into a cup, being careful not to break the yolk. Hold the lip of the cup as close to the hole in one of the bread slices as possible and slip egg into hole. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs. Reduce heat to medium. Sprinkle eggs with salt. Cook, covered, for 6 to 7 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken.

  • Transfer egg toasts to serving plates. Toss tomatoes with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon tomatoes atop egg toasts and, if desired, sprinkle with parsley. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve with bacon.

*Tip:

If you like, lightly brush both sides of each bread cutout with olive oil; cook on a hot nonstick griddle or skillet until browned, turning once. Serve with egg toasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; 18 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 207 mg cholesterol; 619 mg sodium. 269 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 593 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 53 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 115 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

