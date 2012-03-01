Sunday Dinner Stew

Cozy up on the couch with a hearty bowl of Sunday Dinner Stew. This easy recipe can be made in less than 30 minutes and requires just five ingredients.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse potatoes. Halve or quarter large potatoes for fairly uniform size. Place potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with vented plastic wrap and microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 5 minutes. Add carrots; cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, just until potatoes and carrots are tender.

  • In a Dutch oven combine potatoes and carrots, beef tips in gravy, and the water. Cook over medium-high heat just until bubbly around edges. Add green onions. Cover and cook for 5 minutes more or until heated through. Ladle into bowls. Sprinkle with thyme.

Change Up:

Substitute 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut up, for the new potatoes. Along with the chopped green onions, add a handful of chopped kale. Serve the stew with crusty bread or whole grain crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; 9 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 52 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 886 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 16812 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

