Sunday Dinner Stew
Cozy up on the couch with a hearty bowl of Sunday Dinner Stew. This easy recipe can be made in less than 30 minutes and requires just five ingredients.
Ingredients
Directions
Rinse potatoes. Halve or quarter large potatoes for fairly uniform size. Place potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with vented plastic wrap and microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 5 minutes. Add carrots; cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, just until potatoes and carrots are tender.Advertisement
In a Dutch oven combine potatoes and carrots, beef tips in gravy, and the water. Cook over medium-high heat just until bubbly around edges. Add green onions. Cover and cook for 5 minutes more or until heated through. Ladle into bowls. Sprinkle with thyme.
Change Up:
Substitute 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut up, for the new potatoes. Along with the chopped green onions, add a handful of chopped kale. Serve the stew with crusty bread or whole grain crackers.