Sun-Dried Tomato Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a best-loved potluck dish and for blogger Jessica Merchant these sundried tomato deviled eggs are a non-negotiable must-have side dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Peel eggs, halve lengthwise, and remove yolks. In a food processor combine yolks, all but 2 Tbsp. chopped tomatoes, the mayonnaise, yogurt, vinegar, mustard, garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Process until smooth. Spoon or pipe filling into egg whites.Advertisement
Top with remaining tomatoes, the herbs, and additional black pepper. Chill, covered, up to 24 hours before serving. Makes 24 deviled eggs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
63 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 94 mg cholesterol; 94 mg sodium. 73 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 178 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;