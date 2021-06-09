Summer Risotto with Corn Butter and Shrimp
Give your homemade risotto recipe a summer makeover with the addition of fresh corn and cherry tomatoes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Shrimp stock adds a lot of flavor, but you can skip this step and use 4 1/2 cups vegetable broth or reduced-sodium chicken broth.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
376 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 159mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 51g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 5g; protein 25g; vitamin a 535IU; vitamin c 13.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 31.9mcg; sodium 591mg; potassium 567mg; calcium 81mg; iron 1.4mg.