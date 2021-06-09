Summer Risotto with Corn Butter and Shrimp

Give your homemade risotto recipe a summer makeover with the addition of fresh corn and cherry tomatoes.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For corn butter: Cut corn kernels off cobs; reserve 1 cup kernels. Place remaining corn in a food processor. Use the back of a knife to scrape the milky juices from the cobs into the food processor; reserve cobs. Process corn until smooth. Press through a fine-mesh sieve into a saucepan; discard solids. Cook corn juices over medium about 5 minutes or until thickened. Transfer to a bowl. Cover; chill until ready to use. (Corn butter can be made several days ahead and refrigerated.)

  • For shrimp: Remove and reserve shells for stock. Devein shrimp and rinse under cold water. Remove zest and squeeze juice from lemon. In a large bowl combine shrimp, lemon zest and juice, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup of the tarragon, the green onions, garlic, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Toss to coat. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, for stock*: Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high. Add shrimp shells; cook 3 minutes or until pink, stirring occasionally. Add reserved corn cobs, the vegetable broth, 2 cups water, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to boiling over medium-high; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes. Strain solids and measure the stock. You should have 4 1/2 cups; if not, add water or purchased broth. Return stock to pot. Warm over low. (Stock can be made several days ahead and refrigerated. Bring to a simmer before using.)

  • For risotto: In a Dutch oven heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high. Add finely chopped onion and season with kosher salt and ground black pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add rice; cook and stir 2 minutes or until it smells toasty and looks translucent around the edges. Add white wine and bay leaves; cook 2 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Add about 1 cup of the hot stock; cook until liquid is absorbed, stirring frequently. (Stirring helps release starch in the rice.) Repeat with remaining stock, adding 1 cup at a time and stirring frequently after each addition. When rice is tender, season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

  • Heat an extra-large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp mixture and tomatoes. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until shrimp are opaque and tomatoes have started to collapse, stirring frequently. Remove bay leaves from risotto. Stir corn butter, cheese (if using), and remaining tarragon into risotto. Serve topped with shrimp and reserved corn kernels. Serves 6.

*

Shrimp stock adds a lot of flavor, but you can skip this step and use 4 1/2 cups vegetable broth or reduced-sodium chicken broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 159mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 51g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 5g; protein 25g; vitamin a 535IU; vitamin c 13.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 31.9mcg; sodium 591mg; potassium 567mg; calcium 81mg; iron 1.4mg.
