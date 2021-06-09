Summer Risotto with Corn Butter and Shrimp

For risotto: In a Dutch oven heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high. Add finely chopped onion and season with kosher salt and ground black pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add rice; cook and stir 2 minutes or until it smells toasty and looks translucent around the edges. Add white wine and bay leaves; cook 2 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Add about 1 cup of the hot stock; cook until liquid is absorbed, stirring frequently. (Stirring helps release starch in the rice.) Repeat with remaining stock, adding 1 cup at a time and stirring frequently after each addition. When rice is tender, season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.