Summer Dogs

Rating: 4.2 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 15 Ratings

Grilled corn, basil, and tomatoes make this hot dog recipe fit squarely in the "summer recipe" category. For crunch, garnish these fancy hot dogs with sunflower kernels--or serve them alongside a handful of potato chips.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 hot dogs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together corn, onion, basil, mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, salt, black pepper, and sugar.

  • Fill each bun from Grilled Hot Dogs with 1/3 cup of the shredded lettuce. Arrange tomato slices on one side of buns and avocado slices on the other side of buns. Place grilled frankfurters in buns. Top each frankfurter with about 1 tablespoon of the corn mixture. If desired, sprinkle with jalapeño peppers and sunflower kernels. Pass the remaining corn mixture.

Tips

We suggest using bratwurst with these toppings.

*Tip:

For grilled corn kernels, remove husks and silks from 2 fresh ears of corn. Brush corn lightly with vegetable oil or coat with nonstick cooking spray. For a charcoal or gas grill, place corn on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat. Grill for 15 to 18 minutes or until corn is crisp-tender and charred, turning frequently. Cool slightly and cut kernels from cobs.

**Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts (Summer Dogs)

Per Serving:
333 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 772mg; potassium 455mg; carbohydrates 31g; fiber 3g; sugar 6g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 11770IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 105mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 98mg; iron 3mg.

Grilled Hot Dogs

Ingredients

Directions

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place frankfurters on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat. Grill for 3 to 7 minutes or until heated through, turning occasionally. Remove from grill. If desired, place 8 frankfurter buns, cut sides down, on grill rack. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve frankfurters in buns as directed in individual recipes.

Reviews

Mai Phan
Rating: Unrated
06/03/2015
I don't much like the hot dog but I like the corn salad as it is so yummy. Have made it several times and it is a hit every time. I love basil so add extra in it and a spoon more of mayo too, and it is delicious everyone wants to take it as leftover every time ;) Thanks BHG!
