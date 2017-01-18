Summer Cherry Tomato And Olive Tart

Rating: 4.42 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This buttery tart is topped with fresh tomatoes, goat cheese, and olives. Top the finished slab with fresh oregano and black pepper.

Advertisement

Summer Cherry Tomato And Olive Tart

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare No-Fail Tart Crust as directed, except at the end of Step 3 sprinkle dough with pine nuts; press into crust.

    Advertisement

  • Increase oven temperature to 400°F. In a large bowl toss tomatoes with olive oil, oregano, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to baked crust. Bake 15 minutes. Top with goat cheese and olives. Bake 10 minutes. Sprinkle with oregano.

Nutrition Facts (Summer Cherry Tomato And Olive Tart)

Per Serving:
419 calories; 28 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 110 mg cholesterol; 648 mg sodium. 379 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 9 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1662 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 95 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 70 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

No-Fail Tart Crust

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. (For nonstick pans preheat oven according to instructions on package.) In a food processor pulse flour, butter, and salt 10 to 20 seconds or until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Do not overprocess.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl whisk together yolks and the water. With processor running, add yolk mixture. Stop as soon as dough just starts to come together, about 5 seconds.

  • Crumble to distribute evenly in an 11×8-inch rectangular tart pan or 11-inch round pan with removable bottom; press into pan. (Or gather dough into a ball; flatten. Roll out dough between two pieces of parchment paper into a 12×9-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to pan. Press into corners; trim excess.)

  • Using a fork, prick dough all over. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 12 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F. Remove foil. Bake 8 minutes more or until pastry is golden. Let cool completely. Use baked crust to prepare seasonal tarts.

Reviews (3)

12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
ritchiefh
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2017
I made this on a girls weekend at the lake it was absolutely excellent. Could not find fresh oregano also used some in a jar and it was perfect.
beckyjean920
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2017
This has a deliciouis blend of flavors and is a beautiful recipe too!
lacarr6
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2017
I made this last night and the crust really is never fail and the flavor profile is delish BUT (and it is a big BUT) once you cut it the olives, cheese and tomatoes roll all over the plate. It makes me wonder if this was actually prepared in a test kitchen? I will try it again BUT this time I will mix a blend of cream cheese & Parmesan (maybe 1/2 & 1/2) and use it as "sauce" so those tomatoes will have something to cling to...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019