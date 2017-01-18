Summer Cherry Tomato And Olive Tart
This buttery tart is topped with fresh tomatoes, goat cheese, and olives. Top the finished slab with fresh oregano and black pepper.
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare No-Fail Tart Crust as directed, except at the end of Step 3 sprinkle dough with pine nuts; press into crust.Advertisement
Increase oven temperature to 400°F. In a large bowl toss tomatoes with olive oil, oregano, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to baked crust. Bake 15 minutes. Top with goat cheese and olives. Bake 10 minutes. Sprinkle with oregano.
Nutrition Facts (Summer Cherry Tomato And Olive Tart)
No-Fail Tart Crust
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. (For nonstick pans preheat oven according to instructions on package.) In a food processor pulse flour, butter, and salt 10 to 20 seconds or until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Do not overprocess.Advertisement
In a small bowl whisk together yolks and the water. With processor running, add yolk mixture. Stop as soon as dough just starts to come together, about 5 seconds.
Crumble to distribute evenly in an 11×8-inch rectangular tart pan or 11-inch round pan with removable bottom; press into pan. (Or gather dough into a ball; flatten. Roll out dough between two pieces of parchment paper into a 12×9-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to pan. Press into corners; trim excess.)
Using a fork, prick dough all over. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 12 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F. Remove foil. Bake 8 minutes more or until pastry is golden. Let cool completely. Use baked crust to prepare seasonal tarts.