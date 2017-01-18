Summer Cherry Tomato And Olive Tart

Rating: 3 stars

I made this last night and the crust really is never fail and the flavor profile is delish BUT (and it is a big BUT) once you cut it the olives, cheese and tomatoes roll all over the plate. It makes me wonder if this was actually prepared in a test kitchen? I will try it again BUT this time I will mix a blend of cream cheese & Parmesan (maybe 1/2 & 1/2) and use it as "sauce" so those tomatoes will have something to cling to...