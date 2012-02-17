Sugar-Spiced Pork with Squash and Potatoes
The poblano chile peppers give this dish heat. To reduce the heat, remove the seeds and the membranes inside the pepper.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine squash and sweet potatoes. Drizzle oil over vegetables, tossing to coat. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, salt, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, and ginger. Add half of the spice mixture to squash mixture; set remaining aside. Toss squash mixture to coat pieces. Transfer to a 4 1/2- or 5-quart slow cooker. Add poblano peppers and onions to cooker.
In the same bowl combine the meat and the remaining spice mixture, tossing to coat pieces. Add meat to cooker. Pour broth over meat.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
To serve, transfer squash mixture and meat to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with parsley.
To save time, look for precut butternut squash at your grocery store.
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.