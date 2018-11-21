Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing

Rating: 3.92 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 7

This simple old-fashioned bread stuffing recipe makes enough to stuff up to a 15-pound Thanksgiving turkey. It can also be baked in a casserole dish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large skillet cook celery and onion in hot butter over medium heat until tender but not brown. Remove from heat. Stir in sage and pepper. Place bread cubes in large bowl; add onion mixture. Drizzle with enough chicken broth to moisten; toss lightly to combine. Place stuffing in a 2-quart casserole dish. Bake, covered, for 30 to 45 minutes or until heated through. Top with fresh sage. Makes 12 to 14 servings.

    Advertisement

Test Kitchen Tip:*

If using to stuff a turkey, reduce broth to 3/4 to 1 cup. Try a mix of whole wheat, white, and multi-grain bread cubes for extra flavor.

Stuffing Additions:

- Stir 2 medium cored and chopped apples into bread cubes.- Omit 1 cup of the celery and substitute 2 cups sliced mushrooms. Cook mushrooms with the celery in Step 1, above.- Stir one 15-ounce can chestnuts, drained and coarsely chopped, into bread cubes.- Stir 1 cup cooked wild rice into bread cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 342 mg sodium. 111 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 292 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 7
mck1817
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2018
I have been making this stuffing since it appeared in the magazine in 2006. It is the classic best.
Jodi Johnson
Rating: Unrated
11/24/2016
Hard to improve upon this classic stuffing recipe! From my Mom's (and everyone's mom's) red-checkered cookbook :)
Sharon Taylor
Rating: Unrated
11/26/2016
The flavor of this dressing is really, really good - however, it needs a lot more chicken broth than called for in the recipe.  Mine was pretty dry.  Would make it again, but add more broth.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019