Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing
This simple old-fashioned bread stuffing recipe makes enough to stuff up to a 15-pound Thanksgiving turkey. It can also be baked in a casserole dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large skillet cook celery and onion in hot butter over medium heat until tender but not brown. Remove from heat. Stir in sage and pepper. Place bread cubes in large bowl; add onion mixture. Drizzle with enough chicken broth to moisten; toss lightly to combine. Place stuffing in a 2-quart casserole dish. Bake, covered, for 30 to 45 minutes or until heated through. Top with fresh sage. Makes 12 to 14 servings.
Test Kitchen Tip:*
If using to stuff a turkey, reduce broth to 3/4 to 1 cup. Try a mix of whole wheat, white, and multi-grain bread cubes for extra flavor.
Stuffing Additions:
- Stir 2 medium cored and chopped apples into bread cubes.- Omit 1 cup of the celery and substitute 2 cups sliced mushrooms. Cook mushrooms with the celery in Step 1, above.- Stir one 15-ounce can chestnuts, drained and coarsely chopped, into bread cubes.- Stir 1 cup cooked wild rice into bread cubes.